US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.930.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Down at 67.57.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 163.28.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 24 ticks Lower and trading at 4487.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1787.20. Gold is 38 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Prelim GDP q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim GDP Price Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/25/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/25/21

Bias

At our last live edition (Tuesday) we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the Bonds and Gold were trading Lower and this usually bodes well for an Upside day. Yesterday we saw the exact scenario happen as the Dow gained 39 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we would have called for a Neutral bias as the indices didn't show much in the way of correlation. The Durable Goods numbers came out at 8:30 AM EST and the Dow took off after the report. Durable Goods came in at 0.7% versus 0.5 expected. Considering the effects of the pandemic on the economy these numbers are very good. Today we have Preliminary GDP and Unemployment Claims; both of which are major and proven market movers. We also have Day One of the annual Jackson Hole Symposium so we'll have to see what develops from that.