Durable goods orders unexpectedly fall sharply in November>

Business spending remains positive after a 1.1% gain in October>

Defense procurement plunges on aircraft orders last month.

The unforeseen plunge in durable goods orders last month is not a sign that consumers and business executives are pocketing their credit cards for the holiday season.

Overall orders for items designed to last three years and more in normal use sank 2.0% in November, much worse than the 1.5% expansion expected by analysts in the Reuters survey. October purchases were also revised lower to 0.2% from 0.6%.

Expenditures were dragged down by a large drop in government defense purchase, namely aircraft and a smaller decline in orders to Boeing Company of Chicago, plagued by problems with the 737 MAX aircraft and a recent halt in its production.

Orders for defense aircraft plunged 72.7% in November. Excluding defense procurement durable goods orders rose a healthy 0.8% in November far above the flat result anticipated by economists. The October score was adjusted to unchanged from 0.1%. This measure is a better gauge of consumer’s intention in months where defense purchases, either positive or negative, overwhelm the headline number. Because government contracts. especially of large budge systems like aircraft are accounted in the months the orders are placed, the total can skew the resulting figures., The same caveat applies to Boeing’s aircraft orders in any one month when a large placement is booked.

Business investment as charted by the nondefense capital goods ex aircraft category rose 0.1%, slightly below the 0.2% forecast following October’s strong 1.1% gain. Business spending has climbed for two months in a row after two months of decline and one of flat purchases.

Business spending

Investment has been inhibited by two year old US trade war with China. Presidents Xi and Trump are expected to sign the phase one trade deal sometime in January.