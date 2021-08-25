EUR/USD, H1

US durable goods orders dipped -0.1% in the Advance July report following the 0.8% ( gain in June and the 3.2% jump in May. This is only the second decline in orders over the last 15 months. Transportation orders declined -2.2% following the 1.4% prior gain and the 10.0% surge in May.

Chart

Excluding transportation, the Core orders edged up 0.7% from 0.6% (0.5%) previously. Nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft were unchanged after increasing 1.0%  in June. Shipments climbed 2.2% from 1.6%. Nondefense capital goods shipments ex-aircraft also rose 1.0% from 0.6%. Inventories rose 0.6% from the prior 0.9% gain. The inventory-shipment ratio fell to 1.76 from 1.79. It was at a 2-year low of 1.74 in January and an all-time high of 2.39 in April of 2020 for a series extending back to 1992. Despite the headline decline, this is a pretty good report, especially considering all of the supply chain disruptions.

The Dollar was slightly higher following the durables report. The USD had been on a slightly higher path ahead of the data. USDJPY is near session highs just under the 110.00 mark, while EURUSD touched intraday lows of 1.1726, before recovering to 1.1740. The USD Index holds over 93.00 at 93.05 and Equity futures are flat ahead of the US open, while yields remain slightly higher on the session.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data

EUR/USD turns south following the release of US Durable Goods Orders, indicating stagnated economic progress. German IFO Business Climate missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is recovering as the mood sours.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3700 as dollar recovers

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3700 as dollar recovers

GBP/USD trades at fresh lows around 1.37, as demand for the US dollar gathers pace. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792

XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792

Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.

Gold News

Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control

Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control

Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree

Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures