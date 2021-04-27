US Dollar: Jun '21 USD Up at 90.980.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 62.21.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 158.09.

Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 4 ticks Higher and trading at 4180.50.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1781.40. Gold is 13 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal But the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of market correlation and hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets traded mixed in that the Dow dropped 62 point but the S&P and Nasdaq both registered gains yesterday. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we didn't have much in the way of economic news as there were only Durable Goods and Core Durable Goods. These are both major as they represent capital equipment sold in the US economy. Unfortunately, Core Durable Goods came out even with the month's prediction however Durable Goods fell dramatically coming in at 0.5% versus 2.5% expected. This contributed to the Dow retreat and I know that as traders we all taught to trade what we see however yesterday should serve as some credence to the idea of fundamentals. Sometimes fundamentals can and do play a role in trading. Today we have Home Price Index and Richmond Manufacturing; both of which are major and proven market movers. Can this change the direction for the Dow? Only time will tell...