Global developments
Disappointing July US Retail sales data yesterday corroborated the weakness in the consumer sentiment data that came out on Friday. Higher prices and reducing unemployment benefits would likely prove to be a drag on consumption. US 2y real rates have spiked to the highest level since February (-2.27%). Inflation expectations have come off. The Dollar has strengthened across the board. Rising delta variant cases are also causing investors to reassess the impact it would have on economic recovery. Commodities are under pressure and so are commodity-linked currencies. Euro may make another attempt at the 1.17 support which has held well so far. 5y breakevens are down to 2.12% from 2.30% a few sessions ago. Focus today will be on the FOMC minutes. We expect the minutes to be leaning towards the hawkish side.
Domestic developments
The RBI bulletin suggests the MPC is focused on supporting economic growth and believes inflation is likely to stabilize during the rest of the year.
Equities
Despite US indices ending lower, Asian equities are trading in the green. Nifty ended 0.3% higher yesterday at 16614, yet another record high.
Bonds
Bonds rallied yesterday on lower crude prices and lower US yields. Yields ended 2-5bps lower across the curve. 3y and 5y OIS too ended 2bps lower at 4.70% and 5.20% respectively. Bonds are likely to trade with a positive bias today. The yield on the 10y benchmark continues to hover around 6.24%.
USD/INR
USD/INR ended at day high yesterday at 74.35. Forwards came off yesterday on a news flash that the RBI had likely relaxed norms for Indian banks to invest in foreign sovereign bonds. This would make it easier for Indian banks to swap Rupees to Dollars and invest in US treasuries. 1y forward yield ended at 4.20%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above critical 1.17 level ahead of Fed meeting minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, attempting recovery from the drops it suffered due to concerns about covid and weaker global growth. The safe-haven dollar awaits the Fed's meeting minutes. Eurozone inflation was confirmed at 2.2% YoY in July.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 after weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750 after UK CPI missed estimates with 2% in July. Worries about global growth are weighing on sentiment. Investors await the Fed's meeting minutes and hints about tapering.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Millions of dollars flow into Cardano ahead of Alonzo hard fork
Cardano price movements can be explained by the potential of an upcoming smart contract upgrade by mid-September. Cardano-focused investment products recorded inflows of $1.3 million ahead of the Alonzo hard fork event.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?