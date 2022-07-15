The Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi wanted to resign yesterday, after the Five Star party, which is the second biggest party in Draghi’s coalition government, boycotted a confidence vote in the senate; they didn’t quite like Mario’s response to the economic crisis.
Draghi’s resignation sent the Italian 10-year yield 5% higher yesterday, the euro softened.
Elsewhere, the dollar retreated after advancing to a fresh high of 109.30, after two FOMC members, Waller and Bullard said that they are willing to support a 75bp hike at this month’s FOMC meeting rather than a 100bp hike as suggested by the market reaction to this week’s scary inflation report.
Gold remains under a decent selling pressure against the US dollar, as the dollar strength eclipses the gold’s strength. The dollar-yen prepares to test the 140 level, and the dollar-franc is back to 99 cents.
Market attention finally shifts to the earnings from the economic data, and depending on what we will see, it’s maybe a good thing, or not. Many analysts have been lowering their earnings estimates for the 2Q but the expectations may be too strong compared to the reality of the field. And that’s a downside risk for the US stocks walking into the earnings season.
And indeed, the first results were not enchanting. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the first big US banks to release earnings yesterday, and their results rather disappointed.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
