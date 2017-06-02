Draghi defends single currency - Euro Irreversible

AUD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7600 - 0.7750

Yesterday the Australian Dollar traded lower against the US Dollar on the back of weaker commodity prices and strength in US treasuries. Retail Sales data yesterday fell 0.1 per cent for the month of December. As a result the Aussie traded at a low of 0.7629 before rebounding late in the New York session. The AUD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.7662. We now expect support to hold on moves approaching 0.7630 while any upward push will likely meet resistance around 0.7695. Attentions today turn the Reserve Bank of Australia which meets for the first time in two months releasing the interest rate decision & policy statement. While it is unlikely the RBA will move on Interest Rates there’s likely to be plenty of attention on the accompanying monetary policy statement.

NZD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7235 - 0.7380

The New Zealand dollar opens this morning little changed having held onto gains above 0.73 U.S cents. After rallying strongly to close the week the NZD maintained a relatively tight 50 point range through much of Monday’s session, bouncing between intraday lows at 0.7285 and session highs at 0.7326. With little macroeconomic data on hand profit taking saw investors force the unit back below 0.73 before softer U.S treasury yields bolstered demand for the higher yielding NZD and markets carried the unit higher again. With attentions now turned to 1st quarter inflation expectations we are watching a break above 0.7355 as a marker for further upward momentum.

GBP / AUD

Expected Range: 1.6150 - 1.6320

The Great British Pound edged marginally lower through trade on Monday unable to break back above 1.25 U.S cents. Bouncing about a relatively tight range Sterling touched intraday lows at 1.2429 supported by a drop in U.S treasury yields as traders increasingly question whether or not Trump will be able to deliver on pro-growth strategies and refrain from talking down the U.S Dollar. Despite losses through the end of last week the Pound has been well supported since Prime Minister Theresa May outlined a clear and definitive path to Brexit eliminating a large portion of the uncertainty that was keeping the unit down. With little macroeconomic data on hand to drive direction politics will again govern movements throughout most of the session.



USD, EUR, JPY

Despite a lack of major data in overnight trading the US dollar has continued its down trend as USD/JPY cross had 112 stops taken out and trades at two month lows (111.60). Stocks fell from their record levels to close 0.2% lower on the S&P 500 as the market continues to wait on Trumps administration promised pro-growth policies. Japanese Yen was the largest mover of the majors reflecting current political risks. EUR/USD was trading higher on open (1.0750) despite testing 1.07 short term support. Mario Draghi has come out overnight stating that the Euro is irreversible as he continues to defend the single currency. French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said she would take France out of the European zone should she win the election. USD direction continues to be hampered by the cautious fed reserve tone with markets now pricing just under two rate hikes for the year and 10 year yields dropped five basis points to 2.41%. Attention turns to the land down under this morning where the RBA expects to keep interest rates on hold at 1.5%