Weakness throughout Europe comes as we stumble into a new week. Burberry is the top loser, yet the airline sector is also on the back foot as the delta variant gains prominence.
European markets drift lower.
Burberry CEO leaves investors in a mess.
Airlines on the back foot as rising delta variant cases raise risks of European restrictions.
European indices have followed their Asian counterparts in kicking off the week on a somewhat drab tone. While overnight markets ended largely flat, European markets have taken on a slightly more pessimistic tone despite last week’s dovish BoE stance. Burberry leads the declines thanks to an announcement that their CEO Marco Gobbetti is set to leave for “another opportunity”. With the stock having only just recovered from its 2020 slump, investors will have the uncertainty of a new leader potentially shifting the strategy despite recent successes under Gobbetti.
Airlines are on the back-foot once again, with the recent expansion of the green list doing little to lift sentiment. Instead, investors are worried on the implications of the recent rise in Covid cases, with the delta variant helping to lift new cases to a four-month high of 14,623. The new health minister secretary Sajid Javid certainly appears desperate to end restrictions early, yet that is highly unlikely to help the airlines if that also comes with a decision to allow the delta variant to grow in prominence throughout the UK. That delta variant has already reached mainland Europe, yet the growth in cases here in the UK does raise the possibility that more nations will restrict travel for any visitors coming from the UK. Angela Merkel is one of the proponents behind the idea that mainland Europe should raise restrictions on UK travelers, with such a move coupled with Javid’s aim to remove restrictions in July bringing a major risk that the airlines experience yet another lost summer.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 5 points lower, at 34,429.
