In today's stream, Coach Dale was still looking for 93.50 in the DXY where he looks to fade dollar strength. He showed the breakdown of a Head and Shoulders Top in Dr. Copper. "All Bull Markets are roofed in copper.
EUR/USD hits new 2021 low under 1.17 ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since late 2020. It is struggling to recover from the falls it suffered due to concerns about covid and weaker global growth. The safe-haven dollar awaits the Fed's meeting minutes.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 after weak UK CPI, ahead of Fed minutes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750 after UK CPI missed estimates with 2% in July. Worries about global growth are weighing on sentiment. Investors await the Fed's meeting minutes and hints about tapering.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Millions of dollars flow into Cardano ahead of Alonzo hard fork
Cardano price movements can be explained by the potential of an upcoming smart contract upgrade by mid-September. Cardano-focused investment products recorded inflows of $1.3 million ahead of the Alonzo hard fork event.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?