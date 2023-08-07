Our short equities views continue to work well.
While many are telling the vanilla story today, of weaker than expected US Payrolls for the market’s decline on Friday, there is actually much more going on?
The run of economic data across Europe, the USA and China only furthers our central scenarios of generally lowing economies with persistent inflation in the West.
European Retail Sales
European Retail Sales contracted 0.3% last month. The data jumps about, but there have been mostly negative months this year. As consumers continue to stumble under the weight of energy sanctions, and broadening price pressures.
In the US, everyone focussed on the Payrolls data, which has been the least important information on the economic score card for decades now. Employment is the latest, most lagging and delayed of all indicators. So much so that it shouldn’t be called an indication of anything, but merely a confirmation of an economic scenario previously held. It suits my view that the jobs data was lower than expectations, but I feel no need or accuracy in drawing any attention to it. Except to look the other way.
US Wages Growth
What was of real interest to this writer on the day, was the continuing upward pressures in wages growth. Average weekly earnings in the US rose another 0.4% in July. This is the number the Federal Reserve will have noticed too.
The Fed will remain on hold, but as we, and we alone I believe, have said all along, rates are up here to stay. With a continuing tightening bias. There was never going to be a pivot to cutting rates. What a load of nonsense. It sold a lot of copy however, as a nice fictional piece.
What does all of this mean for markets. Well despite all the data turning exactly as we said it would, the real reason the market is down is because the big funds, the slow monoliths, are finally catching wind of the idea that there is no turnaround economic recovery coming at all.
Main Street has been quick to realise this, and this is why they have been laying off supposedly precious hard to find staff in such large numbers all year. Several major US cities are hollowing out for far more reasons than working from home. Things are getting, have been ugly down on Main Street for quite some time. The post-Covid party is more than over.
Wall Street , from their ivory towers never saw this coming, and is way behind the curve. Which is why the funds industry’s now starting to catch on to the bears reality out there, should be of concern to every long stock investor.
In Europe you still have a serious war of immense tragedy and dislocation unfolding. It cannot be compartmentalised on an economic basis as so many of the big houses have tried to do. The impact stretches from psychological on consumers and businesses across Europe to their actual spending and investment behaviours.
I love to be an optimist, but to do so in the current global matrix would be to badly mislead you. As I continue to suggest, that multi-month rally in equities is most probably done and we are just in the beginnings of a new bear market phase.
The optimism I do have is in all of our abilities to successfully manage these major trends in either direction. Thanks to the multitude of financial products available to us.
The small investor can move faster and with similar information to the large players. This could be one of those moments.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to gains around 0.6580, bulls seem non-committed despite softer USD
The AUD/USD pair attracts some buying for the third successive day on Monday and trades around the 0.6580 region during the Asian session. This marks the third straight day of a positive move and is sponsored by subdued US Dollar (USD) demand.
EUR/USD fades bullish bias within monthly triangle, focus on 1.0920 and US inflation
EUR/USD prints the first daily loss in three as it drops to 1.0995 while posting mild losses during the mid-Asian session on Monday. Even so, the Euro pair remains within a one-month-old symmetrical triangle, recently reversing from the top line and slipping back below the 200-SMA hurdle.
Gold keeps $1,960 in the spotlight as United States inflation loom
Gold price begins the week comprising the key United States inflation without much surprises as it defends the previous day’s corrective bounce off an important support line, mainly backed by mixed US employment report. The XAU/USD seesaws near $1,943, flirting with the 50-DMA hurdle.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
Week Ahead – US inflation report coming up as Dollar storms higher
The spike in US yields this week gave the dollar a boost, but the longevity of this recovery will be decided by the next edition of US inflation. According to the Cleveland Fed Nowcast model, there is some scope for an upside inflation surprise, which would be a blessing for the dollar.