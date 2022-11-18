US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 106.480.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 81.18.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 9 ticks and trading at 125.18.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 104 ticks Higher and trading at 3981.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1762.10. Gold is 9 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Aussie exchange which is Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time...

Possible challenges to traders today

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/17/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/17/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. The markets veered to the Downside yesterday as the Dow dropped 8 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well looks like yesterday we had Day Two of the market downslide although it wasn't as drastic as it could have been. It seems some FOMC members mentioned that interest rates hikes would continue unless prices became tamer. First of all both the CPI and PPI data came out showing that price increases are starting to mellow, so we don't need the Federal Reserve to threaten us with rate hikes. We've seen that movie already and I for one hate reruns. Secondly every time they do this threatening business the markets drop and that is in no one's best interest. We called for a Neutral bias yesterday because we didn't see any real evidence of market correlation. We do this to alert our subscribers to be on the lookout as the markets aren't acting normally; in other words, Beware.. Today we don't have much in the way of economic news to drive the markets. so, time will tell how it all works out.