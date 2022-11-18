US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 106.480.
Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 81.18.
Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 9 ticks and trading at 125.18.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 104 ticks Higher and trading at 3981.00.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1762.10. Gold is 9 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Aussie exchange which is Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time...
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/17/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/17/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. The markets veered to the Downside yesterday as the Dow dropped 8 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Well looks like yesterday we had Day Two of the market downslide although it wasn't as drastic as it could have been. It seems some FOMC members mentioned that interest rates hikes would continue unless prices became tamer. First of all both the CPI and PPI data came out showing that price increases are starting to mellow, so we don't need the Federal Reserve to threaten us with rate hikes. We've seen that movie already and I for one hate reruns. Secondly every time they do this threatening business the markets drop and that is in no one's best interest. We called for a Neutral bias yesterday because we didn't see any real evidence of market correlation. We do this to alert our subscribers to be on the lookout as the markets aren't acting normally; in other words, Beware.. Today we don't have much in the way of economic news to drive the markets. so, time will tell how it all works out.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.