US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 108.425.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Down at 95.36.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 20 ticks and trading at 137.06.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 137 ticks Higher and trading at 4065.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1745.40. Gold is 45 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception the Shanghai and Hang Seng exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 11 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/29/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/29/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD and Crude was Higher and usually represents a Down Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 184 points Lower and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It appears as though the Fed Chair's comments from Friday has picked up momentum as all the global markets were trading Lower Monday morning and the US markets were no exception. We really had no economic news to drive the markets Higher, so they followed the path of least resistance, to the Downside. Today we have more economic news on the docket with Jolts Job Openings as major. Hopefully this will turn the markets in an upward direction. But as in all things, only time will tell..