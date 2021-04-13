US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Down at 92.140.
Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Up at 60.07.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 9 ticks and trading at 156.00.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 7 ticks Higher and trading at 4122.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1728.90. Gold is 36 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Lower. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange. Currently, Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is down fractionally.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6:15 AM EST. This is Major.
-
CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 3:15 PM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower and this is usually indicative of a Downside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 55 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD, Bonds, and Crude was all trading Higher Monday morning and this is usually indicative of a Downside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the markets did fall yesterday. Gratefully not by leaps and bounds but Down nonetheless. Today we have CPI, Core CPI, and FOMC Member speaking, and the 30-year bond auction, all of which are major and proven market movers. Will this return the markets to an upswing? As in all things, only time will tell.
