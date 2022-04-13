US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 100.375.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 101.04.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 11 ticks and trading at 142.03.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 56 ticks Higher and trading at 4407.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1981.70. Gold is 56 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower. .

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 18 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/12/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/12/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as he USD, Crude and Gold were all trading Higher Tuesday morning and this usually signifies a Downside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 88 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we witnessed all the signs of a Downside Day and even though it didn't seem like the markets would drop, by the end of the session it did. That's the thing about Market Correlation. It isn't how the session begins, it's how it ends and the markets didn't disappoint. CPI was reported yesterday and it turns out that inflation is running at around an 8% annualized rate. That is not acceptable to most people. Today we have PPI and the 30 bond auction starts at 1 PM this afternoon.