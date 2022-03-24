US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 98.800.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Down at 114,46.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 17 ticks and trading at 149.00.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 108 ticks Higher and trading at 4474.50.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1940.30. Gold is 30 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the German Dax and the Spanish Ibex exchanges which are Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Durable Goods Orders are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Current Account is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/23/22.

S&P - Jun 2022 - 03/23/22.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the Bonds, USD and Crude were all pointed Higher Wednesday morning and that is usually an indication of a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 449 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday, when we awoke the indices, showed a strong bias to the Downside driven by the Bonds, Gold and Crude trading Higher which is a good indication of a Downside Day. The markets agreed as they all traded Lower on Wednesday. Today we have more economic news than we did on prior days. Today we have Durable Goods, Core Durable Goods, Unemployment Claims and we hope this can steer the markets in a positive direction, but as in all things only time will tell.