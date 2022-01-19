US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.560.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 85.74.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 7 ticks and trading at 153.15.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 44 ticks Higher and trading at 4582.25.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1818.20. Gold is 58 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:50 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:50 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:50 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/18/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/18/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as we didn't see much in the way of upward momentum yesterday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped Today, we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we didn't have a clear-cut idea of market bias as we saw a 50/50 split with the instruments that we use for market correlation purposes. It could have gone either way, but we saw clear correlation between the USD and the indices themselves. Empire State Manufacturing Index also helped to drag the markets down as it fell to a negative number meaning no productivity in New York State. NAHB Housing Market Index also didn't meet expectations either. Today we have Building Permits and Housing Starts; both of which are major and proven market movers. Will this be enough to move the markets? Only time will tell...