US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 96.315.

Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Up at 71.07.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 12 ticks and trading at 160.29.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 48 ticks Higher and trading at 4679.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1771.00. Gold is 57 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Lower. Europe is trading Lower as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/09/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/09/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the indices were correlated that way Thursday morning. The USD and the Bonds were both trading Higher, and this usually reflects a Downside session. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 1 point, but the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday it was all about the markets, not geopolitical events. The markets were correlated to the Downside and the markets reacted accordingly. Unemployment Claims came in better than expected: 184,000 versus 218,000 expected. This was the lowest unemployment claims number since 1969. Today we have CPI, Core CPI and preliminary numbers for consumer sentiment and inflation. These are all major and proven market movers. Could these numbers change market direction? As in all things, only time will tell.