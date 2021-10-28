US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 93.920.
Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 82.06.
Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 160.26.
Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 26 ticks Higher and trading at 4551.00.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1800.08. Gold is 18 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. Europe is trading Mixed at the present time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Advance GDP q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Advance GDP Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST.Major.
-
Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Pending Home Sales m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/27/21
S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/27/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow dropped 266 points, the S&P lost 23 and the Nasdaq just about broke even though it was trading Lower going into the close. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday Durable Goods did meet expectation but the other economic news didn't. Yesterday morning it was clear that the markets were headed Lower even though at times during the trading day it was Higher. Remember one thing about Market Correlation: it isn't where it begins; it's where it ends. Today we have Advanced GDP and Unemployment Claims; both of which are major and proven market movers.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range around 1.1600 amid a cautious market mood and firmer US dollar. US Treasury yields rebound from weekly lows amid global tightening spree. ECB policy decision, US GDP hold the key.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 amid Brexit woes, ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, despite the uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle. BOE rate hike calls renew on reduced bond issuance in Budget 2021. US GDP awaited.
XAU/USD key levels to watch as US yield curve flattens
Spiking short-term US Treasury yields amid increasing bets of Fed’s monetary policy normalization, in the face of strengthening economic recovery, leading to the flattening of the yield curve.
It's dog coin season as DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI, and SAMO skyrocket
Cryptocurrency analysts note capital rotation from top cryptos to dog coins as the market gets overheated. The top three cryptos by market capitalization have suffered a drop in price as dog coins capture the attention of retail traders.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Gold stays fragile barring a negative surprise Premium
US economy is widely expected to lose momentum in Q3. Fed policymakers are unlikely to change their tapering outlook. Gold bears look to retain control following the failed attempt to hold above $1,800.