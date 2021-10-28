US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 93.920.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 82.06.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 160.26.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 26 ticks Higher and trading at 4551.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1800.08. Gold is 18 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. Europe is trading Mixed at the present time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Advance GDP q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Advance GDP Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST.Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Pending Home Sales m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/27/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/27/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow dropped 266 points, the S&P lost 23 and the Nasdaq just about broke even though it was trading Lower going into the close. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday Durable Goods did meet expectation but the other economic news didn't. Yesterday morning it was clear that the markets were headed Lower even though at times during the trading day it was Higher. Remember one thing about Market Correlation: it isn't where it begins; it's where it ends. Today we have Advanced GDP and Unemployment Claims; both of which are major and proven market movers.