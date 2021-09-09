US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.545.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Up at 69.35.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 162.25.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 44 ticks Lower and trading at 4501.50.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1796.70. Gold is 32 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is currently trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Daly Speaks at 11:05 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 11:05 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 1 PM EST. Major.

30-yr Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 2 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract remains Sept '21 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/8/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 9/8/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Wednesday morning and this usually signifies a Downside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 69 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning it became apparent to us that the markets were favoring a Downside day and we knew this before 6 AM EST. All we did was to follow our rules of Market Correlation which rarely fails us. Let's be frank and honest nothing but nothing is 100 percent and anyone who says so isn't being truthful. For us the rule seems to be 70-80 percent accuracy. For the most part the economic news reported yesterday wasn't terrible. Jolts Job Openings were up which is positive, Consumer Credit dropped which is also positive. Today we have a mini tsunami in terms of reports as we have Unemployment Claims, Crude Oil inventories and Natural Gas Storage all out today. Will this be enough to propel the markets Higher? Only time will tell....