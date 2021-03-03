US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Down at 90.720.

Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Up at 60.60.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 21 ticks and trading at 158.26.

Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 98 ticks Higher and trading at 3892.00.

Gold: The April'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1725.20. Gold is 86 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with many exchanges trading in positive triple digit territory. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM. This is Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD and Gold were trading Higher and this usually reflects a Downside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 144 points and the other indices lost ground as well.Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets decided to take some money off the table and I have no doubt that the Smart Money elected to do this as that is their norm.Vehicle Sales fell from 16.4 million down to 15.7 million and that is not necessarily a good sign. The Auto industry is still a major bellwether in the United States.Today we have ADP Non Farm Employment Change which will dovetail Friday's Non Farm Payroll report.