Downside Bias = Downside Day

Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 3:35 AM EST, here’s what we see:

US Dollar: Mar. USD is Up at 100.550.

Energies: March Crude is Down at 52.97.

Financials: The Mar 30 year bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 151.23.

Indices: The March S&P 500 emini ES contract is 7 ticks Higher and trading at 2288.25.

Gold: The April gold contract is trading Up at 1232.30. Gold is 3 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The indices are Up and Crude is trading Down- which is correlated. Gold is trading Up which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don’t have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

All of Asia traded Lower with the exception of Singapore which traded fractionally higher. As of this writing Europe is trading mainly higher with the exception of the Spanish IBEX exchange which is fractionally lower.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today

– JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is major.

– IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism is out at 10 AM EST. This is major.

– Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is major.

Treasuries

We’ve elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 30 year bond (ZB) and The YM futures contract. The YM contract is the DJIA and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it’s liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZB made it’s move at around 9 AM EST prior to any economic news being reported. The ZB hit a high at around that time and the YM hit a low. If you look at the charts below ZB gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the YM was moving higher at the same time. Look at the charts below and you’ll see a pattern for both assets. ZB hit a high at around 9 AM EST and the YM hit a low. These charts represent the newest version of Trend Following Trades and I’ve changed the timeframe to a 30 minute chart to display better. This represented a shorting opportunity on the 30 year bond, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $31.25. We added a Donchian Channel to the charts to show the signals more clearly.

Charts Courtesy of Trend Following Trades built on a NinjaTrader platform.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a downside bias as both the Bonds and Gold were both trading higher and this does not bode well for an upside day day, hence the downside bias. The markets didn’t disappoint as the Dow traded 19 points lower and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren’t dealing with a correlated market and our bias is neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It was the day after Super Bowl Sunday and you would think that after a major deficit that the Patriots endured the markets would welcome an underdog. Not so in the markets as on Wall Street there’s a saying “hope rhymes with dope”. The markets themselves have never been sentimental. From our perspective it was just another day in the markets and we follow our own rules as it pertains to market correlation and direction. Today there was quite a bit of banter as the focus seemed to be President Trump’s interview with Bill O’Reilly from Fox News as he called Russian President Putin “a killer” and Trump basically replied that we’re no better. I would’ve expected a bit more from President Trump as you can think anything you like but once you say something it becomes a bullet. You can’t take back a bullet once fired. Mr. President, you need to be a bit more selective in your verbiage….