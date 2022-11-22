US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 107.270.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Up at 81.15.

Financials: The Dec '22 Ultra T-Bond is Up 17 ticks and trading at 134.01.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 1 tick Higher and trading at 3958.25.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1750.10. Gold is 105 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the Ultra T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time except the Paris exchange.

Possible challenges to traders today

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 11 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member George Speaks at 2:15 PM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 2:45 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the S&P hit a Low at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:30 AM and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/21/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/21/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Ultra Bond were bot trading Higher yesterday morning and that usually signals a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 45 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of course, Remember anything can happen in a volatile market

Commentary

Finally, we get a day where the early morning signals are telling us something and they hold true for the trading session. Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Ultra Bod were trading Higher Monday morning and the markets didn't disappoint. The markets closed Lower. Today we have Richmond Manufacturing Index and three FOMC members speaking. Perhaps we should title this article "Fed Speak Day"?