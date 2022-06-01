US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 101.935.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Up at 116.67.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 139.12.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 20 ticks Higher and trading at 4136.25.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1833.20. Gold is 152 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges trading Higher and the other half Lower. Currently Europe is trading Mixed as well.. .

Possible challenges to traders today

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 11:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 1 PM EST. Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11:05 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:05 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11:05 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/31/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/31/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the uSD and Crude were trading Higher and that usually reflects a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 223 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral. Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Ordinarily after a major 3 day holiday weekend we usually see a move to the Upside. Why? Pent up demand for trading as no one can does trade on a holiday. There's just too much to risk. This didn't happen this year as the markets dived and stayed in negative territory. Why? Perhaps it was the Texas school shootings or perhaps it was more related to President Biden having a meeting with Fed Chair Powell. Although he did mention that he would allow the Federal Reserve to do what they do. The President has stated that his number one priority is inflation so perhaps he was having discussion with Powell on ways and means to do this. it isn't yet known what was discussed but as in all things time will tell.