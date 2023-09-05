Markets get back to fuller form on this Tuesday as the US and Canada return from the long weekend holiday break. Overall, we’re back to trading in risk off conditions as the global economy worries about the ongoing threat of inflation in conjunction with slower growth.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is seeing fresh selling, dropping toward 1.0750 in the European morning on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a modest US Dollar uptick, as investors stay cautious amid China's economic woes. EU PPI and US Factory Orders are next of note.
GBP/USD oscillates in a range above the 1.2600 area, investors await UK PMI data
GBP/USD justifies the Cable traders’ indecision amid mixed catalysts while making rounds to 1.2630 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Apart from the unclear signals, the cautious mood ahead of the key US and UK data also prods the Pound Sterling moves of late.
Gold struggles below $1,950 amid a Bear Cross
Gold price is trading on the back foot below $1,950 early Tuesday, although remains within Friday’s trading range. The United States Dollar (USD) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation amid higher US Treasury bond yields and ahead of mid-tier US economic data.
Cardano price could move soon after 30% fall
Cardano price has been trading with a bearish bias over the last two months, shedding all the ground covered in the July 13 rally. In part, the US SEC branding ADA a security has cast a dark cloud over the altcoin, placing it at a disadvantage alongside peers like Polygon and Solana.
USD rally extends into September
The US dollar's recent performance has been characterized by its continued strength, which has persisted overnight and intensified since the end of the previous week.