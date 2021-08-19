AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar fell steeply through trade on Thursday amid broad based US dollar strength, mounting risk aversion and lower commodity prices. Having opened near supports at 0.7250, the AUD gave up a over a cent slipping through 0.7150 to touch 0.7141, its lowest level since November. Growing concern for the global economic growth outlook fostered a sell-off across key commodities as oil prices plunged to their lowest level since May, copper slipped to a four-month low and iron ore continued its steep correction, now 20% lower through August. The sell-off coupled with a definitive risk-off shift, propelled the USD toward fresh 9-month highs compounding AUD losses.
With little of note on today’s macroeconomic ticket our attentions remain affixed to broader global forces, particularly expectations for global growth amid a growing concern surrounding the delta variant. With a risk-off mood firmly enveloping markets, we anticipate the AUD will come under sustained pressure through the days and weeks ahead.
Key Movers
The US dollar outperformed through trade on Thursday, extending the weeks gains through 1% and marking fresh 9 month highs. Risk aversion amid a shift in global growth expectations have fueled a run on commodities and risk assets, amplifying demand for haven currencies. The USD advanced against all major currencies with the yen and Swiss franc, fellow safe haven counterparts, the only units not to record wholesale losses. The euro fell back through 1.17, marking new 10 month lows below 1.1670, while the GBP plunged through 1.37 and 1.3650. Commodity currencies were, however, the days big losers with the CAD and Norwegian kroner (NOK) leading losses. A steep correction in oil prices amid concerns global demand will again falter in the face of the pandemic drove both currencies lower down, 1.3% and 1.4% respectively.
With little of note on today’s macroeconomic ticket, our attentions remain with broader global forces and extension of the current risk-off narrative. Given the speed and size of the weeks correction a consolidation around current levels is plausible, yet risks remain skewed to the downside through the near term.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7030 - 0.7250 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6050 - 0.6190 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8980 - 1.9230 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0380 - 1.0540 ▼
