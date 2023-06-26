USD: Sep '23 is Down at 102.395.
Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 69.40.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 23 ticks and trading at 128.20.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 22 ticks Lower and trading at 4383.50.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1941.30. Gold is 117 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
No Major economic news to speak of.
-
Lack of Major economic news.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
On Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/23/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 6/23/23
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Friday morning and this usually reflects a Down day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Lower by 219 points and the other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
This past week looked more liken to a Tale of Two Cities (it was the best of times, it was the worst of times). The worst of times in that the markets fell dramatically this past week; the best of times in that it could fallen far more. The markets fell a bit more than 1,000 points in that time span but know that in the past we've seen days where it would fall by that much in one day rather than an entire week. So what happened. Well we had the Juneteenth holiday last Monday and you would think that after a 3 day holiday weekend we would have pent demand for trading activity. But that didn't really happen. Fed Chair Powell commenting on interest rates didn't help as he committed the Federal Reserve to more rate hikes this year and that was the last thing anyone wanted to hear, but they did, and the markets paid the price. This week is the last trading week of June 2023, but it is also the last trading period for the quarter, and we may see some window-dressing as fund managers want to see their investments rise in value. All this is subjective of course; as in all things only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range around 1.0900 on Monday. The mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany and the cautious market mood limit the pair's rebound. ECB President Lagarde will deliver the opening speech at the Forum on Central Bank.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops below 1.2700
Following a rebound toward 1.2750 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its direction and fell below 1.2700 on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market stance doesn't allow Pound Sterling to find demand.
Gold clings to daily recovery gains near $1,930
Gold price holds in positive territory near $1,930 on Monday after having closed the previous week in negative territory. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.7%, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
Cryptos Week Ahead: Buy the dip or sit on your hands?
Bitcoin price slips below $30,000 after a relatively stationary weekend. A look at the big picture reveals investors need to be cautious in the third quarter. Long-term investors need to look for buy-the-dip opportunities as bears are likely to take over in the third quarter.
S&P 500 Forecast: May PCE inflation, Nike earnings to set market direction late in the week
The S&P 500 index declined 1.4% in the week ending June 23. The index has lost ground in four out of five of the last sessions, and the performance has lent credibility to the view that the S&P 500 is in for a midsummer downturn.