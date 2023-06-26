Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 102.395.

Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 69.40.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 23 ticks and trading at 128.20.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 22 ticks Lower and trading at 4383.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1941.30. Gold is 117 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

No Major economic news to speak of.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/23/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 6/23/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Friday morning and this usually reflects a Down day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Lower by 219 points and the other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

This past week looked more liken to a Tale of Two Cities (it was the best of times, it was the worst of times). The worst of times in that the markets fell dramatically this past week; the best of times in that it could fallen far more. The markets fell a bit more than 1,000 points in that time span but know that in the past we've seen days where it would fall by that much in one day rather than an entire week. So what happened. Well we had the Juneteenth holiday last Monday and you would think that after a 3 day holiday weekend we would have pent demand for trading activity. But that didn't really happen. Fed Chair Powell commenting on interest rates didn't help as he committed the Federal Reserve to more rate hikes this year and that was the last thing anyone wanted to hear, but they did, and the markets paid the price. This week is the last trading week of June 2023, but it is also the last trading period for the quarter, and we may see some window-dressing as fund managers want to see their investments rise in value. All this is subjective of course; as in all things only time will tell.