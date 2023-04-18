Share:

Earnings from Goldman Sachs have taken the shine off the Dow, but the session overall has been another positive one for stocks, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks rise despite Goldman disappointment

“It seems the cost-cutting at Goldman Sachs wasn’t enough to boost performance this time around, but despite the vampire squid’s poor showing earnings season seems to be providing the support stocks have been looking for. While the Dow has struggled thanks to Goldman and J&J numbers, it is a positive afternoon for stocks, with markets taking their cue from China’s GDP figures overnight, which have provided much-needed reassurance about the health of the global economy.”

FTSE 100’s winning streak continues

“After a quieter start to the week, the FTSE 100 has made more headway today, even with the pound’s strong showing against the dollar. Another boost on wages seems to have trumped the rise in unemployment benefit claimants and the higher unemployment rate, with the BoE now expected to use the strength in pay packets to support another rate hike.”