US Dollar: Jun '21 USD Down at 91.575.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 63.11.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 14 ticks and trading at 157.10.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 22 ticks Higher and trading at 4138.50.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1748.70. Gold is 120 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Lower. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today:
Core Retail Sales are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Retail Sales are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is not Major.
Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is not Major.
Business Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 11:30 AM EST. This is Major.
FOMC Member Daly Speaks at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. No Effect.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower yesterday morning and this usually bodes well for an Upside day. The Dow Advanced Higher yet the other indices did not. This is the exact opposite of we witnessed on Tuesday where the Dow faltered yet the others advanced. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we witnessed the exact opposite of what we saw on Tuesday. Yesterday the Dow advanced yet the other indices did not. Today we have a virtual tsunami of economic news with about 14 reports due out and most of them major and proven market movers. Unemployment Claims, Empire State Manufacturing Index, and NAHB Housing Index are all Major and all proven market movers. Will this point the markets in the right direction? As in all things, only time will tell....
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
