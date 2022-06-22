At the time I'm writing this article the Dow is trading just above the 30,000 level.

Yesterday's break of the previous day's highs catapulted this market for the first time since last Thursday.

The Dow already printed lower daily lows today but I'm keeping my eyes at volume in the open for possible buys above 30K.

Here are today's daily key levels.

R1- 30600.00.

R2- 30800.00.

R3- 31000.00.

S1- 30100.00.

S2- 29700.00.

S3 29500.00.



