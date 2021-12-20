Dow slumps 600 points as macro outlook deteriorates

Stock markets are broadly in the red as the first session of the pre-Christmas week gets underway, with a tough news backdrop accentuated by light volumes.

The clock is ticking down towards Christmas but there’s still no sign of a Santa rally. Stocks started the week on the back foot and as the session winds down in London there is still no sign of any buyers turning up yet. The macro backdrop isn’t particularly appealing, thanks to the rising numbers of Omicron cases that threatens to bring back tighter restrictions in both the UK and the US, thus hitting earnings in the crucial Christmas and New Year periods. In addition, the Build Back Better programme in the US needs to find some firmer foundations, as Senator Manchin pulls out of the deal and leaves Biden without the needed votes to carry the day.

Given all this, it is not surprising that many investors continue to cut back market exposure ahead of year-end. Admittedly some will be tempted to jump back in, but the prevailing thin liquidity, which will only get worse from here, means it is not a particularly auspicious time to go dip buying. Far better, perhaps, to sit out this week and next and reassess come 2022. As yet, the tinkling bells of Santa’s sleigh remain worryingly silent.