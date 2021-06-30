While the FTSE 100 is still just in the red, the Dow has begun the day with a gain of 150 points following a strong private payrolls report.
- ADP numbers beat forecasts
- US indices edge up while Europe remains in the red
- Compass shares look to end recent selloff
US stocks have managed to ignore the weak lead given by European markets this morning and are striding ahead, putting some clear water between them and struggling indices this side of the Atlantic. A better-than-forecast ADP report has given a lift to the Dow, which has found the strength to close some of the recent performance gap with the S&P 500, with a strong performance from Goldman Sachs and Boeing doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Even with the reminder that today’s ADP figure in no way guarantees a strong NFP print on Friday, investors will still be looking for a reasonably-good number from the official stats from the BLS to match up with today’s private payrolls figure, if only to provide some confirmation that employment continues to recover at a reasonable pace. Indeed, today’s report still fell into the Goldilocks category, since it is moving in the right direction, but not at an overly-speedy pace, which explains the positive reaction from US stocks in early trading.
Those hoping that the global recovery is still on track will be cheered by the strength shown by Compass Group in early trading. A steady bounce since October seems set to continue as the shares stabilise around the lows of the week at £15, and should put the shares on to a stronger footing if further good data on the US and other economies flows through July and August. As a global outsourcer, Compass is still one to watch as the world recovers from the global pandemic.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
