Dow – Overbought studies give initial sign of correction

DOW JONES

Strong three-day rally peaked near 20400, after meeting target at 20344 (Fibo 161.8% projection of the upleg from 15163 (2015 low). The rally may stall ahead of next targets at 20431 (Fibo 200% of the bull-leg from 19713, 31 Jan low) as daily RSI and slow stochastic are overbought and started to turn lower. No firmer reversal signal seen so far but downside risk exists. Yesterday's low at 20225 marks solid support ahead of Friday's low at 20126 and former high at 20072, reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen (now in sideways mode) which marks first pivot.

Res: 20395; 20431; 20500; 20653

Sup: 20357; 20225; 20126; 20072