American equities declined sharply on Monday as investors started to refocus on the upcoming interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones shed more than 300 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index declined by 45 and 170 points respectively. At the same time, the yield of the 10-year government bond declined to 1.42%. Analysts expect that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary conditions when it concludes its meeting tomorrow. This tightening will include increasing its tapering and signalling about interest rates.
The US dollar index rose slightly ahead of the upcoming US producer price index (PPI) data. Economists expect that the PPI number rose to a multi-decade high as the supply chain challenges continued. They expect that the headline PPI will rise to about 9.2% while the core PPI will rise to 7.2%. These numbers will come a few days after the US published strong consumer price index (CPI) data. Inflation rose to 6.8% in November, the highest level in decades. The PPI comes as the FOMC starts its meeting.
The British pound tilted lower as the market waits for the latest UK jobs numbers scheduled for this morning. Data compiled by Investing.com shows that analysts expect that the country’s unemployment rate declined to a pandemic-era low of 4.2%. Wages are also expected to have held steady in October. These numbers will come a day ahead of UK inflation numbers. The Bank of England will also start its meeting tomorrow.
EUR/GBP
The EURGBP pair rose to an intraday high of 0.8547. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed a head and shoulders pattern. The current rebound is part of the right shoulder. It has also moved slightly below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. It is also slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Stochastic oscillator has moved higher. Therefore, the pair will likely have a pullback later today.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD moved sideways as investors refocused on the upcoming Fed and ECB interest rate decisions. The pair is trading at 1.1296, which is along with the 25-day moving average. The Average True Range (ATR) is declining, which is a sign that there is no volatility. The Relative Strength Index is also at the neutral level of 50. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range today.
NDX100
The Nasdaq 100 index declined to a low of $16,152, which was lower than last week’s high of $16,422. On the four-hour chart, the index is slightly below the dots of the Parabolic SAR indicator. The MACD has moved slightly below the neutral line while the RSI is pointing lower. Still, the index will likely turn higher in the coming days.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?