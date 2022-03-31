US 30 is traded at 35,229 at the time of writing. In the short term, the buyers showed exhaustion signs. Still, the bias remains bullish despite temporary declines or accumulation patterns. Technically, the index moves sideways within a range pattern which could represent an upside continuation formation. Later, the US economic data could bring action to this market. The Core PCE Price Index is expected to register a 0.4% growth, while the Unemployment Claims could be reported at 195K in the last week. Chicago PMI, Personal Spending, and Personal Income indicators will be released as well.

From the technical point of view, DOW JONES maintains a bullish bias as long as it stays above the ascending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml). A valid breakout above the weekly R2 (35,347) and through the 35,404 could activate an upside continuation. Only a new lower low, a valid breakdown below 35,043 could invalidate further growth. On the upside, the first warning line (wl1) is seen as a potential target if the rate continues to grow.

