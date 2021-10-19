US stocks wavered on Monday as worries about supply chain issues remained. The Dow Jones declined by more than 60 points while the Nasdaq 100 rose by more than 100 points. This price action happened after data by the US statistics agency showed the impact of Hurricane Ida and the supply chain disruptions. The data showed that capacity utilization by firms declined to 75.2% in September. At the same time, manufacturing and industrial production declined by 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively. Stocks also reacted to earnings by companies like Albertsons and State Street. Later today, the companies to watch will be Johnson & Johnson, Dover Corporation, and United Airlines.
The US dollar was little changed ahead of the latest US housing numbers. The data, which will come out later today, is expected to show that the US building permits declined from 1.72 million in August to 1.68 million in September. In the same period, analysts polled by Reuters expect the data to show that housing starts made a modest increase to more than 1.62 million. These numbers will come out at a time when the US housing market is relatively strong. The sharp increase in demand has also helped push prices to record highs.
The economic calendar will be muted today. In the morning session, Switzerland will publish the latest trade numbers. Although important, these numbers will likely have no major impact on the Swiss franc. The next key event will be two speeches by Fed’s Raphael Bostic. Meanwhile, investors will be focusing on the energy sector. The price of natural gas soared to a record high after Gazprom said that it won’t ship natural gas through Ukraine in November. The next key thing to watch will be how Bitcoin trades now that there is a BTC ETF.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair formed a major resistance level at 1.1625. It has struggled to move above this level several times in the past few days. On the four-hour chart, the pair is still above the 25-day moving average. Notably, it seems like it has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern, whose neckline is at 1.1625. Therefore, the pair will likely break out higher as bulls target the next key resistance at 1.1700.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair was little changed during the American session as investors started pricing in a rate hike by the Bank of England (BOE) in the coming months. The pair is trading at 1.3735, which is slightly below last week’s high of 1.3777. On the four-hour chart, the pair retested the upper side of the ascending channel. It also moved above the 25-day moving average. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range today.
US 30
The Dow Jones index declined slightly on Monday. But the index is still hovering near its highest level on record at $35,690. On the daily chart, the pair moved above all moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been rising. The Average True Range, which is a measure of volatility has also risen modestly. Therefore, the index will likely have a bullish breakout as earnings season continues.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.