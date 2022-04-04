European stocks rose slightly on Monday as EU members vowed to increase their pressure on Vladimir Putin for his war crimes in Ukraine. This happened as the impact of Russia’s assault on the country became clear during the weekend. Russia has rejected the accusations and pointed fingers at Ukraine’s leaders. The biggest challenge for Europe is that it is heavily reliant on Russia for its energy and other raw materials. On Sunday, Germany said that it could consider banning Russia’s gas imports, a measure that would have a negative impact on the economy. Russia has also hinted that it will start selling other commodities like wheat and platinum using rubles.

American futures rose slightly after a warning by Jamie Dimon, the head of JP Morgan, the country’s biggest bank. In his letter, Dimon warned that the US is expected to have “very volatile markets” because of the Federal Reserve. He also reiterated that such actions by the Fed will be needed since the country is in a state of stagflation, where inflation is high and economic growth is slowing. He expects that the Fed’s actions will help to slow inflation in the coming months. The Fed gas started hiking interest rates in March and is expected to raise rates several times this year. In a statement during the weekend, Mary Daly of San Francisco Fed said that she was supportive of a 0.50% hike.

The Australian dollar moved sideways on Monday after the latest retail sales numbers. According to the country’s statistics bureau, retail sales rose from 1.6% in January to 1.8% in February. These numbers showed that Australians have strong spending even as inflation keeps rising. The report came as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was starting its monthly meeting. Analysts expect that the bank will change its tone about interest rates slightly. In its past meeting, the bank signaled that it will hold rates at the current level for a while. The data also came as China is still battling a new wave of Covid.

AUD/USD

The AUDUSD pair is trading at 0.7515, where it has been in the past few days. This price is slightly below the important resistance level at 0.7543, which was the highest point in March. The pair is also slightly below the dots of the parabolic SAR. It is also above the important support level at 0.7445, which was the highest point since March 8. The Relative Strength Index has also moved to the neutral level at 50. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range and then retest the support at 0.7445 after the RBA decision.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD sell-off continued on Monday as concerns about the EU economy remained. The pair dropped to a low of 1.1008, which was lower than last week’s high of 1.1186. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages and is approaching the lower side of the ascending trendline. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the next support at 1.0970.

XBR/USD

The XBRUSD pair was little changed as investors watched the demand and supply dynamics. It moved to a low of 103.90, which was significantly lower than the year-to-date high of over 130. The pair is still below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Stochastic Oscillator and the Commodity Channel Index have pointed upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range during the American session.