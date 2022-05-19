US futures declined again as investors continued to worry about thinning margins as inflation surged. Dow Jones futures declined by 260 points while those linked to the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 declined by more than 0.80%. The same trend happened in Europe, where all indices declined by more than 1.5%. The main catalyst for this sell-off is the recent earnings by Walmart and Target. The two firms downgraded their forward guidance and warned that inflation was having a major impact in their operations. Meanwhile, Cisco shares declined by more than 14% in pre-market trading after the firm slashed its guidance.

The price of crude oil declined as investors predicted that a global recession will likely happen. Bets of a recession have risen in the past few days after countries published weak economic numbers. On Wednesday, data by the Japanese statistics agency showed that the economy contracted in the first quarter. On Tuesday, data from China revealed that the country’s industrial production and retail sales declined sharply in April. Elsewhere, in Europe, energy prices have jumped to record highs.

The South African rand moved sideways ahead of the upcoming interest rate decision by the South Africa Reserve Bank (SARB). Economists expect that the bank will hike interest rates by 50 basis points as it continues to battle inflation. Recent data revealed that inflation rose to 5.9%, which was the highest level in years. The other important economic to watch during the American session will be the country’s existing home sales and natural gas storage data. The top companies that will publish their quarterly results are Palo Alto Networks, Grab Holdings, and Canada Goose.

USD/ZAR

The USDZAR pair is trading at 15.970, which is below this week’s high of 16.36. On the daily chart, the pair has jumped from April’s low of 14.62. It has risen above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) have moved below the overbought levels. Therefore, the pair will likely retest the important resistance at 16.36 after the SARB decision.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair rose slightly on Thursday. It is trading at 1.0525, which was the highest point since May 17th. The pair moved above the dots of the parabolic SAR indicator. It also rose above the 25-day moving average while the On Balance Volume (OBV) continued rising. The same is true with the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The pair will keep rising during the American session.

XBR/USD

The XBRUSD pair found a strong resistance level at 114.17. It has struggled to move above this level since April. The pair has moved slightly below the 25-day moving average while the Stochastic Oscillator moved below the oversold level. It has moved above the ascending trendline shown in blue. The pair has formed an ascending triangle pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as bears target the ascending channel.