The Dow index fell around 2% on Thursday after more hawkish than expected Fed soured risk sentiment.
The US central bank surprised wide expectations that easing its aggressive interest rate hikes would lead towards an end of the policy tightening cycle, by signals of prolonged period of raising interest rates which would rise above 5%, initially marked as a terminal rate, in 2023.
Investors started to collect profits from a rally since early October, when initial signs on less aggressive Fed, prompted migration from dollar to the riskier assets, as the rally stalled on latest mixed economic data and renewed hawkish stance of the US central bank.
Technical studies are weakening on daily chart, as negative momentum is rising and south-heading RSI slid below neutrality territory, while moving averages turned to mixed setup.
Fresh bears are on track to generate initial negative signal on today’s close below pivotal support at 33470 (higher base / Fibo 23.6% of 28638/34962), which would weaken near-term structure and risk attack at key supports at 32546 (Fibo 38.2%) and 32393 (200DMA), with firm break here to generate reversal signal and open way for deeper pullback.
Res: 33835; 34086; 34420; 34705
Sup: 33188; 32546; 32393; 32210
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0650 on renewed US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.0650 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2250 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades below 1.2250, losing more than 1% on the day. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,780
Gold price erased its recovery gains and fell below $1,780 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes allows the US Dollar to continue to gather strength as a safe haven, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.