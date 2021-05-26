Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE holding 10 points above the next target of 4190/4200 in an erratic consolidation phase. Key resistance at all time high at 4233/38 of course.
Nasdaq JUNE holding first support at 13380/360 to target 13550/560 then strong resistance at 13630/670. We topped exactly here as I write. Shorts need stops above 13710.
Emini Dow Jones beat 34300/350 to hit the next target & strong resistance at 13630/670. However we over ran to 13738.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding above 4190/4200 targets the all time high at 4233/38. A break higher targets 4260/65.
Below 4180 tests strong support at 4160/50. Stop below 4140. A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 4120/10, perhaps as far as 4095/85.
Nasdaq beats resistance at 13630/670 for a buy signal targeting 13800/820. Further gains can retest the all time high at 14035/065.
Failure to hold above 13600 however risks a slide to 13550/530, perhaps as far as first support at 13420/13380. Longs need stops below 13350.
Emini Dow Jones holding above 34200 re-targets 34430/480. On further gains look for 34600/630 before retest of the all time high at 34900/35000.
Best support at 34200/34100 but longs need stops below 34000. A break lower to can target 3390/880 & 33650/600. Further losses can retest last week’s low at 33450/400.
