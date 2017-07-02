DOW is trading around 20000, so far unable to clearly break higher; near-term outlook is bullish

DOW JONES

Dow is holding within narrow consolidation just under psychological 20000 barrier that was cracked yesterday, but was so far unable to clearly break higher and challenge fresh all-time high at 20072, posted on 27 Jan.

Last Friday's strong acceleration higher generated strong signal that 20072/19715 correction is over, with bullishly aligned daily studies supporting fresh attempts higher.

However, Dow is lacking momentum for final break above 20072 high and resumption of 13-months long bull-leg from 15448 (Jan 2016 trough) towards Fibo projections at 20209 and 20294.

Thick daily Ichimoku cloud continues to underpin, with daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen lines in bullish setup, offering solid supports at 19893 and 19841 respectively and expected to contain corrective dips. Only violation of daily cloud top (currently at 19650) would weaken near-term structure and risk deeper pullback.

Res: 20072; 20100; 20209; 20294

Sup: 19932; 19893; 19841; 19783