Dow is still in sideways mode but bullish studies favor fresh upside

Dow is holding around 20000 handle, still unable to clearly break higher, despite posting marginally higher fresh record high at 20085 two days ago, as yesterday’s tight Doji candle signaled indecision. However, daily studies remain bullishly aligned and favor fresh upside attempts that need to clear peaks at 20072/85 for extension towards Fibonacci projections at 20209 and 20294 (138.2% & 161.8% respectively). Daily Tenkan-sen & Kijun-sen lines in bullish setup, offer supports at 19899 and 19848, ahead the top of thick daily Ichimoku cloud at 19650 that strongly underpins.

