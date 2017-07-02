DJI

Dow is grinding higher and if we can trade towards the ATH @ 20123 I believe that the sellers will appear...I think they are going to try...very hard to hold the market at these higher levels...This will create a DT pattern and leave the market well placed to trade lower…

Now as we are in a uptrend and move lower is looking to be correctionary and should be bought...Short term support is at 19918… If lost then we look for 19789….This area is going to be critical...If it fails to hold the DT projected target lower is 19435...scary eh !!

This does all depend of whether the sellers really can make this level a DT...is their resolve strong enough...There is no point going n about overbought indicators on longer term charts...they have been overbought for ages now and this hasn't helped us trade that much lower….Now no one can dispute that we are in an uptrend…

You can see it clearly from the weekly and monthly charts...but unless we break this key 20123 area….I would suggest 20150 we will see a short term correction to this trend..

Topside projection above 20123 is 20338...Above here and we see 20470 as the next targeted area...