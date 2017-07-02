Dow is grinding higher
DJI
Dow is grinding higher and if we can trade towards the ATH @ 20123 I believe that the sellers will appear...I think they are going to try...very hard to hold the market at these higher levels...This will create a DT pattern and leave the market well placed to trade lower…
Now as we are in a uptrend and move lower is looking to be correctionary and should be bought...Short term support is at 19918… If lost then we look for 19789….This area is going to be critical...If it fails to hold the DT projected target lower is 19435...scary eh !!
This does all depend of whether the sellers really can make this level a DT...is their resolve strong enough...There is no point going n about overbought indicators on longer term charts...they have been overbought for ages now and this hasn't helped us trade that much lower….Now no one can dispute that we are in an uptrend…
You can see it clearly from the weekly and monthly charts...but unless we break this key 20123 area….I would suggest 20150 we will see a short term correction to this trend..
Topside projection above 20123 is 20338...Above here and we see 20470 as the next targeted area...
The research provided by Technicalanalysisreports.com and Charmer Charts is provided solely to enable clients to make their own investment decisions and does not constitute personal investment recommendations. No recommendations are made directly or indirectly by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts as to the merits or suitability of any investment decision or transaction that may result directly or indirectly from having viewed the technical analysis investment research. Customers are therefore urged to seek independent financial advice if they are in any doubt. The value of investments and the income derived from them can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount you originally invested. Derivatives and foreign exchange trading are particularly high-risk, high-reward investment instruments and an investor may lose some or all of his or her original investment. Also, if you decide to acquire any investment denominated in a different currency you should note that changes in foreign exchange rates may have an adverse effect on the value, price and income of the investment in your own currency. Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts shall not be liable for any direct or indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage (including loss of profits, revenue or goodwill) arising from the use, inability to use, interruption or non-availability of the technical analysis investment research or any part of the research materials published or otherwise any loss of data on transmission, howsoever caused. Whilst the research material published is believed to be reliable and accurate, it is not independently verified. Accordingly, no representation or warranty is made or given by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts, its officers, agents or employees as to the accuracy or completeness of the same and no such person shall have liability for any inaccuracy in, or omission from, such materials.