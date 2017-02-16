Dow is consolidating under fresh all-time high; overbought studies suggest correction

DOW JONES

Dow is consolidating under fresh all-time high at 20631, posted yesterday, on uninterrupted strong five-day rally. Extended wave C from 19713 (31 Jan trough) that so far reached levels near its 200% Fibonacci expansion at 20650, may pause upside action in the near-term on strongly overbought daily studies. No firm reversal signal seen for now, but downside remains at risk. Current consolidation is still holding within narrow range and away from initial supports at 20539/00, with deeper dips and possible close below yesterday's low at 20467, needed to give firmer signal of correction. Strong overall bullish structure suggests further upside after completion of consolidative/corrective phase that should ideally find support at 20380 (Fibo 38.2% of past five days rally).

Res: 20631; 20650; 20700; 20829

Sup: 20539; 20500; 20472; 20380