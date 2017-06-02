Dow is back to 20000 zone; thick daily cloud continues to underpin

DOW JONES

Dow regained psychological 20000 level on bounce from 19700 zone, where last week's pullback from fresh record high at 20072 (posted on 27 Jan) found support. Very thick daily cloud (spanned between 18692 and 19648) continues to underpin the action, as the price probed above 5-week congestion, signaling fresh bullish phase. Break above 20072 peak would extend towards projected levels at 20209 and 20294 (Fibo 138.2% and 161.8% projection of rally from 19713 trough). Overbought weekly/monthly studies suggest correction, however, without firmer bearish signals so far. Sideways-moving daily Tenkan-sen offers solid support at 19893, ahead of daily Kijun-sen at 19841, loss of which would generate negative signal.

Res: 20072; 20100; 20209; 20294

Sup: 19963; 19893; 19841; 19800