DOW hits series of fresh all time highs; bulls eye targets at 20431/500
DOW JONES
Dow hit fresh all-time high at 20283 today, on extension of strong Thu-Fri bullish acceleration.
Eventual break above former consolidation tops at 20072/85 signaled fresh bullish extension of larger uptrend that was paused for consolidation.
Bulls remain supported by thickening daily cloud and eye initial target at 20294 (Fibo 161.8% projection of the upleg from 19713 trough), with price capable of extending towards 20431 (Fibo 200% projection) and psychological 20500 barrier.
Correction on overbought daily RSI/slow stochastic could be anticipated, however, no clear bearish signal seen so far.
Extended dips should find good support at psychological 20000 level that is reinforced by ascending daily Tenkan-sen.
Interim supports lay at 20209 and 20126.
Res: 20283; 20294; 20431; 20500
Sup: 20209; 20126; 20000; 19946
