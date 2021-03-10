Dow hits new high as inflation fears moderate

Please see the following market comments from Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG, a global leader in online trading.



Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is flat on the day, while European markets make good gains and the Dow hits a new record high.

US CPI rising, but at a moderate pace for now

Dow hits new peak but tech struggles following Tuesday’s bounce

European stocks outpace the FTSE 100



US stocks have made headway following the release of monthly inflation figures, which did show a rise in price growth, but not of an immoderately high pace, calming fears of a sudden spike in prices. The news helped secure early gains for US stocks, although tech remains very sensitive to the idea of higher rates and yields, and is also still digesting all its gains from Tuesday’s extraordinarily bullish session. Once again it is clash of expectations versus reality, since the market has evidently decided that the Fed will be forced to move once inflation begins to rise at an even faster pace, with trades being made across asset classes on this basis. The worry is that this consensus appears to have arrived and solidified very quickly indeed, and this should give us pause for thought. If inflation remains weaker than expected, and/or the Fed stays firmly fixed to its current policy settings, then the assumptions of the past few weeks will begin to look very misplaced, something that is unlikely to pass without some hefty volatility.



Overall however investors continue to be very keen on the US, as shown by the Dow hitting new record highs, while small cap stocks are still the place to be, exemplified by the Russell 2000’s 2% gain this afternoon. European stocks are doing their bit too, and investors will be watching the FTSE MIB in Italy, which has neared the totemic 24,000 level for the fifth time in a decade. The previous visits to this level did not end well, but investors will be hoping that the fifth time is the charm.



The FTSE 100 continues to show signs of fatigue after its recent gains, with mining stocks still acting as a drag on the index following recent weakness in commodity prices. The currency angle is playing a part once again too, sterling remaining strong against the dollar while the euro struggles to recover after recent losses, explaining why continental indices have enjoyed a better time of it in recent sessions.