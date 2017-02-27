DOW hit fresh record high but strongly overbought studies warn of pullback

DOW JONES

Dow hit fresh marginally higher record high at 20824 today, holding just ahead of next target at 20829 (FE 238.2% of extended wave C from 19713, 31 Jan trough) which could extend towards its FE 261.8% at 20940 and psychological 21000 barrier. No firmer reversal signals seen for now, but daily studies remain strongly overbought and risk of pullback should be anticipated. Rising daily 10SMA continues to underpin (currently at 20673), marking initial support above which near-term consolidation should be ideally contained. Break here would be initial signal of further easing towards next supports 20646 (rising daily Tenkan-sen) and 20500 (17 Feb trough).

Res: 20829; 20900; 20940; 21000

Sup: 20673; 20646; 20500; 20344