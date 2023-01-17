Poor figures from Goldman Sachs have cast a shadow over US stocks this afternoon, while the FTSE 100’s progress higher has been interrupted for now, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

FTSE 100 pauses for breath

“Ocado squats unhappily at the bottom of the index today following its poorly-received numbers today, but it is weakness in AstraZeneca and Unilever that has been the reason for today’s drop. This looks like a temporary interruption to the index’s victorious progress however – the trading statement season has gone well so far for UK firms, providing a foundation for further gains in the near-term.”

Goldman results hit the Dow

“It looks as if Goldman Sachs’ quest to cut costs has further to go. Today’s earnings from the Wall Street titan provided the double blow of falling revenues and rising expenses. Perhaps the initial round of bank earnings were the red herring – investors will certainly be worried that companies in other sectors will replicate today’s miserable performance, putting pressure on the fragile rally in US stocks.”