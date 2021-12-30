US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 96.150.
Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 75.94.
Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 4 ticks and trading at 159.15.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 35 ticks Higher and trading at 4787.25.
Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1799.80. Gold is 60 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Europe is trading Mixed as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/29/21
S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/29/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds, Crude and Gold were all trading Lower Wednesday morning, and this is usually indicative of an Upside Day. The markets mainly cooperated as the Dow gained 90 points, the S&P gained 7 but the Nasdaq traded Lower by 16 points. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday the markets traded mainly Higher as both the Dow and S&P gained ground. Today represents the last day economic news will be presented in 2021 as there are no major news announcements on Friday New Year's Eve. It feels strange because usually we have a day of no trading right around New Year's but the markets are open New Year's Eve although the bond markets will be closed. Today we still have economic news on the docket with Unemployment Claims and others.
