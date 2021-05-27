Dow jones forecast
Dow futures are modestly lower this morning, but the index remains within striking distance of its all-time high. With earnings season nearly over, the focus shifts to the infrastructure package, which even if reduced will remain an enormous amount of money that will further bolster the US economy.
Nevertheless, sentiment is cautious today ahead of US GDP, initial jobless claims, and personal consumption expenditure figures to be released later. And failure to move above the 34440-resistance level will trigger a new round of selling with the 200-period SMA around 34000 as the nearest support level.
Support: 34000 / 33800.
Resistance: 34400 / 34900.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
